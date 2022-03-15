Elden Ring beats Cyberpunk 2077 and Horizon Zero Dawn as Europe's biggest new franchise since 2016

Elden Ring is the biggest new gaming IP launch in Europe since 2016, according to the latest Game Sales Data charts.

According to the GSD charts (via GamesIndustry.biz), FromSoftware's new game is the biggest launch of a new franchise in the region since 2016's The Division. That puts it ahead of PS5 juggernauts like Horizon Zero Dawn and Ghost of Tsushima - likely limited by their console exclusivity - Cyberpunk 2077, which was likely hindered by its performance issues at launch, and Xbox's most successful new IP since 2016, Sea of Thieves.

The game's sales success comes as no surprise - Elden Ring was already the best-selling game of 2022 so far, and the biggest launch since Call of Duty: Vanguard. Unsurprisingly, its breakout success - greater than all of its developer's previous games combined - led to Elden Ring becoming the fastest-selling Souls game yet, smashing the player records of titles like Sekiro and Dark Souls 3 within moments of launch.

Its European success was driven by chart-topping performances in the majority of major territories. Only Germany, where Pokemon Legends: Arceus remained on top, held out. Across Europe, Horizon Forbidden West came in second, with the biggest-ever PS5 launch outside the Call of Duty franchise.

According to the report, Elden Ring sold best on PC, with 44% of total sales taking place on the platform. PS5 followed at 27%, with PS4 offering another 13%. The remaining 16% of sales were on Xbox platforms.

