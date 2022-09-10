Kingpin returns in first trailer for Hawkeye spin-off Echo at D23

Hawkeye spin-off series Echo dropped its first trailer at D23 as attendees were treated to a look at Kingpin in the new show. While the footage was shown behind closed doors, some details have emerged about it.

Total Film’s man on the ground says the footage highlights a "history-spanning story for the deaf hero". Other publications revealed a bit more about what the exclusive look featured too. According to Comicbook.com (opens in new tab), it shows Echo back fighting, despite a brace on her leg. The trailer also featured the first look at Kingpin back and missing an eye. "Maya, it’s been a long time," he says.

Echo stars Alaqua Cox as the deaf titular antihero, who was first introduced in Hawkeye. In that show, she was intent on getting revenge on Ronin, AKA Clint Barton. This series will focus on her origin story as her time in New York City catches up with her when she returns to her hometown.

Alongside D’Onofrio and Cox, the series also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will also feature in a role on the show.

"To bring Fisk and Maya back together again was an absolute thrill," D’Onofrio said at D23 about the show. "I really had no idea the extent of [Alaqua’s] talent, we had some crazy scenes."

Filming on Echo has seemingly already wrapped, as Cox shared the update on Instagram. The Disney Plus show had been filming in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will release in summer 2023.

