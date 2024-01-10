Echo episode 2 features a major X-Men nod – though it's not the first time it's been mentioned in the MCU

Marvel has been teasing the proper introduction of the X-Men into the MCU for a while now, with references to mutants popping up in Ms. Marvel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and more. Echo, it turns out, hasn't bucked the trend.

In episode 2 of the newly released Marvel series, which catches up with the titular Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) following the events of Hawkeye, Maya's cousin Biscuits (Cody Lightning) mentions that a bunch of rugs in Skully's pawn shop were made in Madripoor.

In the comics, Madripoor is modelled after southern Singapore and often pops up in X-Men stories. One of its most frequent visitors is Wolverine – though, given the fact that the X-Men have only become Disney property within the last few years, we've yet to see evidence of that on screen.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Instead, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Helmut Zemo travelled to the criminal sanctuary city-island to try and find info on mysterious villain Power Broker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Elsewhere, Madripoor's flag has been glimpsed in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and name-checked in Moon Knight.

"One of the interesting things about the wide shots in Madripoor is that if you look in the books, there's always a sampan or some old, old boats in the harbor," The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's VFX boss Eric Leven previously told ComicBook.com. "So initially, we had those as well in Madripoor, and they decided, 'Nah, that's not what we want to do for the MCU vision of Madripoor. We want this to be more like a haven for super-wealthy tax cheats,' so instead of the sampans, we're going to put these cigarette boats and big mega yachts and things like that. So, it was interesting to see how it evolved from the different sources."

Echo is streaming now on Disney Plus in the UK, and both Disney Plus and Hulu in the US.