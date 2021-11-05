Early Black Friday LG TV deals: lowest ever prices on two of the best OLED displays going

Hold the phone immediately, as these LG OLED TV deals are the literal best that we've ever seen, as you can get some of 2021's best models for their lowest ever prices ahead of the proper Black Friday LG TV deals happening later this month.

Cutting right to it, if you head over to Amazon right now, you can get the absolutely stunning LG OLED G1 55-inch TV for its lowest ever price of $1,696.99 (down from $2,000). You can also pick up the belting OLED C1 55-inch model for just $1,296.99 (down from $1,500) - also its lowest ever price!

If you're looking for something to beat out the Black Friday OLED TV deals (that are still a few weeks away) then these will see you do just that. With folks rightfully concerned about potential shipping times, and stock availability, a lot of shoppers will just want to get a good price and bag their items.

Deals such as these enable people to do just that. Also, given these record low price tags, there's never been a better time to get that top-end gaming experience into your life, as these genuinely are sure to run the upcoming Black Friday PS5 TV deals close for quality and value.

Today's best early Black Friday LG TV deals

Save $303 - The premiere LG OLED television from 2021, the G1 is an exquisite TV for any use and we love it. Getting it for its lowest ever price is a great deal and means you ensure it comes to you soon, and you avoid the sales madness. (Remember it doesn't come with a stand, though.)

Save $203 - With more than $200 off this 65-inch LG OLED C1, this is a deal to behold, truly. It's the lowest ever price so jump on it now if you've been waiting to pounce on a quality PS5 OLED TV deal.

These brilliant screens have beautiful 4K OLED panels, of course, but they also offer multi-device support given that their four HDMI 2.1 ports feature up to 4K120 picture quality with the higher bandwidth on offer.

What's more, the image can be enhanced by the dedicated Game Optimizer control panel, which makes them the ideal PS5 or Xbox Series X TV, or even a replacement for a PC gaming monitor as they support AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. As a result, these gaming TVs are our picks for some of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X and the best gaming TVs in general.

And if you need more convincing, remember that these screens also offer not just a low input lag of 12.6ms, but also offer Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) compliance to boot, so they truly are the full package. Even if you're still chasing PS5 stock or Xbox Series X stock, this is a great TV for the older generation consoles, and a great acquisition to get in advance of your new machines.

The winter sales period could be a busy time for premium TVs, so beating the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals with offerings like these is a great opportunity.

While it might be hard to look past these two deals right now, it's worth remembering that there are regular price cuts on LG's screens that make exquisite OLED TV deals. 2020's CX and BX series are still excellent PS5 or XSX screens, too, and now offer even better value than before by virtue of being 'slightly older'. See the latest prices below.

