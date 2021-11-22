Lego Baby Yoda and Lego Super Mario are at their lowest ever price in the early Black Friday deals

Because schedules are apparently meaningless these days and sales now start way in advance, Walmart's early Black Friday Lego deals are here in full force. Everything from Star Wars to brick-based advent calendars have been discounted, and the Lego Super Mario starter set has tumbled to an all-time low of $47.99 at Walmart instead of $60. Not to be left out, Amazon has discounted Lego Baby Yoda to its lowest ever price in the USA. Similarly, it's sitting pretty at £46.95 at Amazon UK instead of £70.

Despite not always having the early Black Friday Lego deals label (meaning they could theoretically drop even further in price by the end of the week), it's beginning to look like these prices might be sticking around for the sale's duration.

Naturally, these aren't the only discounts available right now. As for other offers to prioritise, we'd recommend the various Lego advent calendar price cuts (featuring minifigures and accessories instead of chocolate). These usually vanish by the time we reach Black Friday itself, so picking up something like the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar, or Lego Marvel The Avengers Advent Calendar (all priced at $31.99 instead of $40) will help avoid disappointment later on.

You can check out Walmart's full range of advance offers here, or drop in on the Amazon USA equivalent if you've got a moment to browse. Meanwhile, readers across the pond will find all the latest Amazon UK deals here.

Early Black Friday Lego deals - USA

Lego Baby Yoda (The Child) | $79.99 Lego Baby Yoda (The Child) | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Baby Yoda kit, so it's worth pouncing on. Because this one's sure to be a hit over Christmas and may become harder to find in the weeks ahead, getting it while you can isn't a bad idea. Speaking of which, it's available for $64 at Walmart should the Amazon deal run out of stock.



Lego Super Mario Starter Set | $60 Lego Super Mario Starter Set | $60 $47.99 at Walmart

Save 20% - It's rare to see the Super Mario starter set drop down to this price point. In fact, this is the historic lowest price that it's ever been. That makes Walmart's early Black Friday offer well worth considering, especially because this kit is sure to be popular again during the Holiday season. Don't worry if it sells out at Walmart, though - it's been reduced at Amazon as well.



Early Black Friday Lego deals - UK

Lego Star Wars The Child | £69.99 Lego Star Wars The Child | £69.99 £46.95 at Amazon

Save 29% - While The Mandalorian's third season isn't arriving until 2022, we can at least console ourselves with this collectable Baby Yoda. It's a very respectable gift for yourself or the Star Wars fan in your life, particularly because it's tumbled close to its lowest-ever price of £46.



There are plenty more gift-worthy offers on the way, so keep an eye on our guide to the upcoming Black Friday board game deals and Black Friday gaming deals as we approach the end of November.