Early Black Friday laptop deals have landed in Dell's sneak peek sale

Early Black Friday laptop deals are have emerged at Dell during its sneak peek sale, where you can currently save a substantial amount of money on some of the retailer's best gaming laptops and enterprising powerhouses right now. Though you'll have to act fast as many of these offers are close to being sold out.

Dell claims that this sale features the 'lowest prices of the year' and this is indeed evidenced by some exceptional laptop deals at moment, as some Inspiron, XPS, Alienware m15, and Dell G15 laptops are currently listed for the cheapest rates that we've seen ahead of official Black Friday laptop deals.

Some highlights of the sale currently include the XPS 13, the most popular model in the line, which has also seen some of its lowest ever prices in various configurations. At the moment, an XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible laptop (featuring an 11th generation i7 CPU and 16GB RAM) is retailing for just $1,419.99 (reduced from $1,720) for a full $300 off the asking price.

On the gaming front, a Dell G15 Ryzen configuration (complete with a Ryzen 7 CPU and Radeon RX 5600M) is retailing right now for $999.99 (reduced from $1,329) for a total saving of $329. Similarly, the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 (RTX 3070) has hit its historic lowest ever price at $1,749.99 (discounted from $2,500) - for a huge saving of $710. While we have seen the occasional RTX 3070 laptop deal for around this price point, we've never seen an Alienware m15 model plummet to quite this low before, especially considering this gaming laptop's 360Hz refresh rate screen and 32GB RAM.

It's currently unknown if these prices will be matched or beaten during the Black Friday gaming laptop deals, but if you see something here you like the look of, we recommend acting fast as the more popular models are flying off the virtual shelves.

Today's best early Black Friday laptop deals

Image Dell Inspiron 15 3000 | $569 $349.99 at Dell

Save $219 - It's not quite the lowest ever price, but for the money you're paying, it's a respectable workhorse machine with enough grunt to get your work done to a high standard for less. Features: Intel i3-1115G4, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen. View Deal

Image Dell Inspiron 15 | $769 $599.99 at Dell

Save $169 - While not the lowest price we've ever seen on an Inspiron 15, this particular model is certainly aggressively priced for the spec of machine that you're getting, and consumers seem to agree and it's rapidly being claimed right now. Features: Intel Core i5-11300H, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen. View Deal

Image Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | $1,720 $1,419.99 at Dell

Save $300 - This is the historic lowest ever price on a Dell XPS 13 of this spec, and one of the better deals on a laptop in this line that we've seen all year in general. If you've been after the ultimate computer for your working life and leisure time, this one is hard to beat for the money. Features: Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 13.4-inch Full HD+ (1920 x 1200p) touchscreen. View Deal

Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Image Dell G5 15 Ryzen Edition | $1,329 $999.99 at Dell

Save $329 - We've not seen a Dell G5 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop retail for under $1,000 this year, and this model features some serious firepower under the hood for the money. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, AMD Radeon RX 5600M, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD screen. View Deal

Image Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition | $2,460 $1,749.99 at Dell

Save $710 - This Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition offer is one of the best RTX 3070 laptop deals around right now, but it's not likely to hang around long, as it's never been this cheap before, so don't delay if you want one of your very own. Features: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 360Hz Full HD screen. View Deal

