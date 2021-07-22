EA Play Live: How to watch, when it airs, and what to expect

If you want to know how to watch EA Play Live and catch the main summer event for Electronic Arts, you're already in the right place.

The entire presentation will be streamed live, and you can catch it all via the YouTube embed above starting at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST. That's when the "short pre-show that serves as a recap of sorts" will begin, with a roughly 40 minute long main event to follow. Confirmed titles for the main presentation include Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, Lost in Random, and the whole thing is set to be hosted by WWE wrestler and game streamer Austin Creed.

This presentation will serve as the capstone to a series of spotlight events throughout the month, where EA gathered panels of developers to talk about their craft and drop a few teasers for upcoming projects. While there's plenty of games to be excited about seeing at the event, we also know a few much-anticipated games that will not be featured: that list includes Dragon Age 4 and Mass Effect 5 , as BioWare has confirmed it has no plans to show anything, and no EA Star Wars games will take the stage either.

Meanwhile, rumors have been swirling for months that EA Motive is working on a Dead Space remake of some kind, and EA Play Live would be the perfect place to finally take it out from under wraps. Granted, the company has said nothing official about any project of that kind, so file this one under "hopes and dreams" rather than "sure things" for now. There's also a good chance we'll see more of EA Sports' upcoming projects with Madden 22 and FIFA 22, since they were both prominently featured in the spotlight panels leading up to the event.

While EA wasn't entirely absent from E3 2021 thanks to a few appearances from Battlefield 2042, this is the company's big chance to spread the word on the biggest new games in its portfolio. We'll be watching and will keep you up to date on all the biggest news as it drops.