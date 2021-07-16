EA confirms no new Star Wars games at EA Play next week

EA Play 2021 won't feature any Star Wars games, EA has confirmed.

In the tweet which you can see just below, the official EA Star Wars Twitter account revealed that fans of Star Wars should temper their expectations for the show next week. The EA Play 2021 showcase will be held next week on July 22, and it won't feature any Star Wars games developed by EA.

We won’t be showing any new Star Wars games at EA Play Live on July 22nd…but all of us look forward to celebrating with you next year when we share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!July 15, 2021 See more

This means we won't see anything of the supposed sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also means we won't see if there's a follow-up from EA Motive to Star Wars Squadrons, which launched last year, following the smash-hit success launch of Jedi: Fallen Order the previous year.

But the tweet from EA Star Wars at least serves as a reminder that there are Star Wars games in development at EA. You might recall that earlier this year, Ubisoft Massive was revealed to be developing a Star Wars game after Disney opted not to renew its exclusive contract with EA. Shortly after, EA confirmed that it would still be developing Star Wars games, so there is at least something to look forward to.

So what Star Wars games could EA be currently developing? Last year in May 2020, EA CEO Andrew Wilson commented on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as the "first title in an entirely new franchise," seemingly hinting at the game receiving a sequel further down the line. After all, having surpassed 20 million players since it launched in late 2019, Fallen Order has been nothing short of a smash-hit success by some pretty important metrics.

Around the same time as those comments from Wilson, several job listings at developer Respawn Entertainment pointed towards a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order being in active development. Three different job postings revealed Respawn's Star Wars team was working on a "third person action-adventure game," which sure sounds a lot like Fallen Order. Elsewhere, Respawn brand strategy director Charlie Houser told Gamesradar+ that the team would love to continue the story of Cal Kestis if given the opportunity. Simply put, there's a whole lot of evidence suggesting that a Fallen Order sequel is on the way, even if we're not going to get to see it just yet.

