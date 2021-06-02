E3 2021 talent includes T-Pain, Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, Mythic Quest, and more

E3 2021 will include a bevy of talent appearances, a Voices of E3 panel series, and much more, as detailed in a recent press release.

The all-virtual E3 2021 kicks off on June 12 and runs until June 15, and will be jam-packed with iconic video game personalities. Expect to see T-Pain (whose Twitch channel is an absolute delight), esports teams 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, Apex Legends voice actor Erika Ishii, and several more iconic members of the industry.

E3 will also present a panel called Voices of E3, which will cover a broad range of topics that include industry diversity, accessibility, game development, voice acting, the evolution of video game media, and the impact of current events on games. The panel series will include:

Nerdist's Dan Casey chatting with the cast of Apple TV series Mythic Quest

Legendary women in video game voice acting including Courtenay Taylor (Fallout 4, Anjali Bhimani (Overwatch), Jennifer Hale (Mass Effect), Krizia Bajos (Sims 4), and Carolina Ravassa (Valorant)

A panel of Black streamers (including 100 Thieves' ZackTTG and G4's Fiona Nova) discussing representation in games and how to empower Black voices

A roundtable discussion about how games media reacts in the current cultural environment featuring Editors-in-Chief from PC Gamer, IGN, Polygon, and more.

A discussion about young entrepreneurs in gaming.

E3 has partnered with several popular streamers who will co-stream these events across their channels starting Saturday, June 12. The E3 2021 schedule extends beyond the official E3 weekend however, with presentations from Guerrilla Collective and Black Voices in Gaming kicking off as early as June 5. Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley's big event, kicks off on June 10 and will include a performance from Weezer. An Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is expected on June 13, as is some news on Halo Infinite and Starfield .

Our very own Future Games Show and PC Gaming Show will return on June 13 , with over 150 minutes of new trailers, announcements, and previously unseen games. The last Future Games Shows have included sneak peaks at Back 4 Blood, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Sifu, Bright Memory Infinite, and more, so tune in to make sure you don't miss anything. The PC Gaming Show has featured games like Borderlands 3, PUBG, Baldur's Gate 3, and more, so consider this a double header of goodness.

Oh, and a Nintendo Direct E3 2021 date has just been confirmed.