E3 2021 online portal and app details revealed

E3 2021 will be an all-virtual "experience" with an interactive online portal and app, virtual booths, social lounges and forums, leaderboards for attendees, and custom profiles.

The ESA has released a few new details about how E3 2021 will work, namely the aforementioned portal and app. In contrast to the traditional event livestream, E3 2021 will let you mingle with other attendees and jump between different aspects of the show via the digital hub. Using the online portal, you'll be able to move from exhibitor booths, hosted events, video conferences, custom profile creation, forums, and more.

"From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we’ve been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream," said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis, "The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year's all-virtual show."

The live E3 broadcast will feature interactive overlays for viewer polls, featured tweets, and more, encouraging folks to engage with the show. Leaderboards will "gamify" the experience by providing attendees rewards for completing various objectives that you can collect and display.

Just some of the exhibitors showcasing games at this year's E3 include Nintendo, Microsoft, Warner Bros., Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, and Capcom. Oh, and excuse the humblebrag, but we'll be there too with our very own Future Games Show on June 13!

Follow our guide to the E3 2021 schedule to know what's happening and when.