New Dungeons & Dragons trailer promises an epic fantasy comedy – with Chris Pine kicking ass

Paramount has released a new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – and it looks like a fiery good time.

Based on the hugely popular tabletop role-playing game first released in 1974, the film (which takes place in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting) stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis as a band of thieves that embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long lost relic. Along the way, they must defeat Hugh Grant's Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue. Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, and Daisy Head also star.

The new trailer sees the group attempt to cross a bridge that sits high above a deep pit of fire, narrowly escape being beheaded, and dive into a seemingly bottomless hole in the ground with nothing but a rope for safety. Smith brings the laughs in the clip, with quick deadpan quips about the dangers that lie ahead.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein serve as both directors and writers, with the screenplay based on a story by Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie). The film has no affiliation with Dungeons & Dragons (2000) or the sequels that follow, and is more of a reboot of the franchise.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will have its world premiere at SXSW on March 10 before hitting theaters in the United States on March 31.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.