The Dredge Refined Metal resource for crafting, used for upgrades like the Hull Tier 2 and displayed as a curved metal piece, is sold by a particular merchant in the Gale Cliffs, if you can reach them. This means that while you don't have to deal with any big sea monsters, you are going to have to leave the relative safety of the Marrows and head Southeast, We'll show you how to get the Refined Metal in Dredge below for the Tier 2 Hull upgrade, and how you can raise the money for it too.

How to get Refined Metal in Dredge

(Image credit: Team17)

You can get Refined Metal in Dredge from the Rusty Pontoon, operated by the Travelling Merchant, who sells it for $500 a piece. The Rusty Pontoon's location is on the map above, on the North side of the bay on Northwest Gale Cliffs, across from the town of Ingfell on the bay's opposite side.

$500 is clearly pretty expensive, but it's not hard to make the money in this area: the bay is full of fishing spots, and the Merchant does buy fish - in fact, she buys basically everything you have to offer. This means that if you don't have the money, you can just go out and harvest the bay a few times, which should provide both the funds for the Refined Metal and the subsequent Hull upgrade without having to put yourself in too much danger. Just be careful about going into the network of cliffs South of you - that's a far riskier place to hunt, owing to things that hunt you back.

