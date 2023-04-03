Dredge cheats, mods, and how to set them up

What cheats and mods are there for the Dredge game, and how do you use them?

Dredge cheats and mods aren't an integral part of the game, so you'll need to go to outside sources to set up a cheat engine or mod the game effectively, with no in-build console commands or similar to depend on. We'll explain how to do just that below, what the limitations are, and how you can get cheats and mods for Dredge for a different fishing experience as a whole.

How to download Dredge cheats and mods

There aren't many Dredge cheats and mods around at time of writing, what with the game not having been out for long, but for those playing the Steam version of the game, the most recognised cheat engine for Dredge right now is the WeMod trainer, which allows players to alter many basic elements of the game, including (but not limited to):

  • God Mode
  • Durability
  • Unlimited money
  • Boat speed
  • Time control
  • No upgrade requirements (i.e., no need to find Dredge Refined Metal)
To set it up, download WeMod for Dredge at the link provided above, then open it, whereupon you'll be provided with a list of options for how you want to change and cheat the game. Then hit play in the app to launch Dredge with your cheats set up.

Warning! As ever, be cautious when downloading mods, as these are not a licensed part of Dredge, and may impact either the game, your progress, or even your computer. There's also no mods or cheats that we know of for Dredge on any platform besides PC, so if you're fishing on PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch, you'll have to do so without outside help.

