Where to find the Stoplight Loosejaw in Dredge

How to find the Loosejaw fish for the Researcher's samples in Dredge

Dredge Stoplight Loosejaw
The Dredge Stoplight Loosejaw is a frustrating blockage for many players, as the Researcher's pursuit to have you Collect All Samples is relatively easy except for this one sticking point - a fish that can't seem to be found in Stellar Basin, and no easy way to work out where it is. Fortunately, we can show you where to find the location of the Stoplight Loosejaw in Dredge, and what you need to catch it.

Stoplight Loosejaws' location in Dredge

Dredge Stoplight Loosejaw

The Dredge Stoplight Loosejaws' location is a little bit deceptive - they're not in Stellar Basin, but instead found in the open ocean around it. I found them in grid coordinates E-6, but you can find them in other locations around Stellar Basin besides that. They're given away by their telltale red eyes, which glow from beneath the water and gives the impression of a swarm of fireflies - that's the spot you need to look for to catch them.

It's also worth mentioning that Stoplight Loosejaws appear in both day and night, and you'll need an Abyssal Rod to catch them - though considering that you'll have unlocked Dredge Abyssal and Hadal fishing to reach this point, that shouldn't be an issue. 

And yes, this means that the Loosejaws don't require you to use the Generator to incapacitate the big octopus monster in the middle of Stellar Basin, which is what threw me off at first too, as it makes it sound like all the fish you're hunting will be in the danger zone. Instead, just head out to sea as mentioned, and you'll be fine. Or, once you have the Hadal Rod, you can always get the rare Gulper Eel nearby, one of the Dredge Recording Rarities exotic fish for the Travelling Merchant's Pursuit. Just check our page to find out how!

