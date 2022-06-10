Dragon Age Absolution is a Netflix show "authentic to" the lore

Netflix has announced Dragon Age: Absolution, a new animated series based on the RPG series set to hit the streaming service later this year.

Details on the show are light for now, but Netflix says the show will run for six episodes. The story is "set in Tevinter" and "features an ensemble of new characters inspired by, and authentic to, Dragon Age lore; including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises."

The show is being produced by Red Dog Culture House, a South Korean animation studio which previously worked with Netflix on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the Good Hunting episode of Love, Death & Robots.

Mairghread Scott, who has spent a decade writing for TV animation, will serve as showrunner. The cast has not yet been announced.

You can check out the trailer below.

News of the show comes as fans continue to await the next game in the series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The upcoming RPG has been in development for years and has made sporadic appearances at various gaming events, though thus far it has not turned in an appearance during the E3 2022 schedule. Even the official title was only revealed last week.

Netflix has been making a big push into gaming, with projects like The Cuphead Show bringing game IP to streaming TV shows. It's also acquiring a number of formerly-independent game studios to help build a growing catalog of playable titles available as part of the subscription.

