Don't buy this Amazon Global Nintendo Switch OLED deal

We've already seen far more Nintendo Switch OLED deals than we would have thought possible in the last year, with price cuts rolling through on an almost monthly basis. Some of the most impressive offers come via Amazon's Global storefront. This service allows US shoppers to buy UK devices, imported by the retailer itself, often at a discount. However, the latest $309.99 sales price (opens in new tab) on the Nintendo Switch OLED (usually $349.99) isn't quite the steal it may seem.

On paper, that's a record low by some margin - Nintendo Switch deals have only ever dropped the OLED model to $330 in the past. However, there's a hidden cost here. The adapter shipped with this UK-imported device will need to be replaced once you buy, and the officially sanctioned Ninty model will set you back an extra $29.99 (opens in new tab). That brings your final cost to $339.99 - $2 more expensive than Walmart's current $337 sales price (opens in new tab), and with a longer shipping time.

Walmart's own offer is among the best we've seen this year. It's still a little way away from a record low, but considering sale prices have been hitting at around $342 in general, it's still a solid offer.

Save $12 - This isn't the cheapest we've seen the Nintendo Switch OLED, but it's still cheaper overall than Amazon's Global $309.99 price once you factor in the cost of a US adapter. We generally see prices at around $342, so you're still saving $5 more than usual.



