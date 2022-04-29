New Doctor Strange 2 TV spot reveals more of Professor X – and a major cameo

A new Doctor Strange 2 TV spot has revealed a major cameo, along with another look at Professor X. If you don't want a big appearance spoiled early, look away now…

In the clip, which you can see below, we see more of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, with a look at his chair as he says "we will see what kind of Doctor Strange you are."

We're also shown none other than Captain Carter, who was introduced in What If…?

#DOCTORSTRANGE CAMEOS!!!🤯 pic.twitter.com/JXiMpl2788April 28, 2022 See more

We don't see Captain Carter's face, so it's impossible to tell if she'll be played by Hayley Atwell or not – but, considering the actor voiced the character in What If…?, it seems likely. In the video, she's fighting Scarlet Witch, though it's unclear why. Captain Carter's cameo has already been teased in a poster for the movie, which features her Union Jack-emblazoned shield.

The clip also again shows off what seems to be a Captain Marvel variant. It's difficult to know for sure, but she certainly looks like Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau. When the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer premiered, many speculated that the fiery figure spotted in the footage was an Iron Man variant – potentially played by Tom Cruise – but this theory now seems thoroughly debunked.

Another TV spot recently revealed that the Illuminati, a secret group of heroes, will show up in the movie. In the comics, characters like Reed Richards and Namor have formed part of the line-up, though whether either will show up in the film is anyone's guess.

Doctor Strange 2 arrives this May 6. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.