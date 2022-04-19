New Doctor Strange 2 footage sees Scarlet Witch trapped in the Mirror Dimension

A new promo for Doctor Strange 2 sees Scarlet Witch trapped in a sticky situation, as Stephen Strange faces off against his former friend Karl Mordo.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated sequel's release, Marvel has unveiled another mind-bending teaser that features a whole bunch of footage we've seen before. One fresh sequence, though, offers a glimpse at Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the Mirror Dimension.

Within the MCU, the Mirror Dimension is a parallel dimension that allows a magic-wielder to practice their abilities and fight enemies away from the general public. Given that Scarlet Witch is geared up to be more of an adversary than an ally in the movie, considering WandaVision's final episode saw her studying the Darkhold, which is also known as the Book of the Damned.

In an earlier teaser, Wanda says to Stephen (Benedict Cumberbatch): "You break the rules, and become the hero. I do it, and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair." It's safe to assume that the pair will come to blows as Wanda embraces her more villainous side in the Sam Raimi-directed flick.

Following on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has recently been rated PG-13, sees the titular mystic arts master try to deal with the potentially disastrous consequences of a forbidden spell gone awry.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, and Patrick Stewart, who's set to reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier also feature in the film. While we wait for its release on May 6, why not check out our breakdown of the ever-expanding Marvel timeline.