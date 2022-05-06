Was that Mustafar? Marvel fans think they spot Star Wars dimension in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is full of magic, cameos and well, as you may have guessed from its title, dimension-hopping. One section of the movie sees Benedict Cumberbatch's titular sorcerer and newbie America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) "fall" through a bunch of parallel universes, and a bunch of eagle-eyed Marvel fans reckon one of them was a nod to another major sci-fi series.

Responding to a teaser titled 'Trip Through the Multiverse', viewers highlighted one of the worlds the characters pass through, and suggested that it could be Mustafar. In Star Wars lore, Mustafar is a tiny, fiery planet in the Outer Rim Territories, where Darth Maul began his training under Darth Sidious. It was also where Darth Vader and his former mentor, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, had their infamous duel.

"Oh my god, I just realized the lava mountain world they are in for a second is the place in Star Wars where Anakin gets killed before he becomes Darth Vader," one YouTube user wrote.

"Ah yes, Mustafar! Poor Anakin was burning alive there," said another. Watch the Doctor Strange 2 clip below.

Given that Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, and Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the production company behind Star Wars properties, back in 2012, it referencing another of its franchises certainly checks out.

Following on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2 sees Benedict Cumberbatch's titular sorcerer try to protect teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from those keen to steal her dimension-hopping powers.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, and Patrick Stewart also feature. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in cinemas now.