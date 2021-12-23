A minor Doctor Strange 2 trailer detail spells bad news for Scarlet Witch

A detail in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer could reveal that Scarlet Witch is headed down a dark path.

The trailer dives right in to the multiversal mayhem promised by the title, with an alternate version of Doctor Strange, a giant monster, and the debut of Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez.

Look closely while Wanda is meditating above a circle of candles, though, and you'll see the very tips of her fingers are stained black. The last time we saw a witch with blackened fingers, it was none other than Agatha Harkness.

just interested if anybody notice that Wanda has black paint on her fingers just like Agatha in WandaVision?

Is this a clue that Wanda is about to take a wicked turn and follow in Agatha's footsteps? Maybe so... or it could be that her investigations into ancient spell book the Darkhold has led her to a new form of magic that has a physical effect.

Wanda was last seen studying the Darkhold after bringing down the Hex and freeing the people of Westview – losing Vision and their children, Billy and Tommy, in the process. But, in WandaVision's post-credits scene, Wanda hears the twins calling out for her. Considering Doctor Strange 2 is set to delve into the multiverse, it's likely that Wanda will be searching for a way to find her children again.

The trailer for Doctor Strange 2, which is officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has now arrived online after debuting in the post-credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Loki cracked the multiverse open, and No Way Home explored just what that might mean for the MCU – while Doctor Strange 2 looks set to dial things up to 11.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives May 6, 2022. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.