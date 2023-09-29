Disney Plus follows Netflix and begins password-sharing crackdown

Disney Plus' plans to cut down on password-sharing are coming into effect – but only in Canada, for now.

A new service agreement was sent to subscribers living in Canada, which reads: "Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. 'Household' means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein" (via IGN ).

Just last month, Disney CEO Bob Iger said that plans to cut down on users sharing accounts were imminent in a Q3 earnings call, so this news doesn't come as a huge surprise. The streamer is also following in the footsteps of Netflix, who introduced a ban on account sharing earlier this year. Only those living in an account holder's "primary location" are now able to access the streamer, with the only way to share your account with those outside your household being to add extra users onto your account for a small fee.

Along with this crackdown, some Disney Plus and Hulu subscribers can also expect to see an increase in subscription fees starting in October – the platform's second price increase this year. From October 12, 2023, Disney Plus Premium (AKA the streamer's ad-free tier) will rise from $10.99 to $13.00 per month, while Hulu will rise from $14.99 to $17.99 per month.

For more from the streamer, check out our guides to the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus to add to your watch list.