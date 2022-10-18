Disney Dreamlight Valley Scar update release time explained

Disney Dreamlight Valley's much-anticipated Scar update arrives tomorrow, and here's when you'll be able to install it.

Announced on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter page (opens in new tab), the game's first major content update will be available to install on October 19 at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST. According to the tweet, "some platforms may take more time to deploy the update", so you may have to wait a little longer than this, depending on what hardware you're using. The new update adds Scar, Simba's villainous uncle, to the game, as well as a new Star Path, an improved photo mode, and more.

⏰ Update 1 is coming soon! While players should be able install it on October 19th, 9AM EST, some platforms may take more time to deploy the update. ⏰ To make sure you're prepared, our team recommends a few things before and after you update your game.⤵️October 17, 2022 See more

Alongside the timing announcement, the developer has also shared some helpful advice to make the update process go as smoothly as possible. Firstly, remember to save your game before installing the new content; it's also worth making a save on the cloud to ensure you don't lose any progress. You're also advised to fully close down the game before installing the update, and when it's complete, it's recommended that you save again immediately after loading up the game.

In a follow-up tweet, the developer also explains what you'll need to do to see Scar's story arc. "To enjoy it, you will need to have the Sunlit Plateau unlocked, & have completed 'The Curse' quest, which involves fixing the pillars of Friendship, Courage, Trust, & Power."

In other Disney Dreamlight Valley news, some of Disney's most iconic characters recently managed to turn this cosy life sim into an altogether more unsettling affair. First, we had Donald Duck's anger issues, then there was Mickey Mouse's stalker-like behaviour, and finally, Goofy's complete disregard for personal space.

