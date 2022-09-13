Disney Dreamlight Valley's Goofy clearly doesn't understand personal space

Disney Dreamlight Valley is part adventure game, part life sim, with a massive sprinkling of Disney and Pixar characters on top. As such, you'd expect it to be a relaxing and cosy experience as you take on quests, engage in some fun activities, or simply take a leisurely stroll around the beautiful surroundings. And for the most part, it is. But the strange behaviour of some of Dreamlight Valley's famous inhabitants has unsettled players.

The latest culprit is none other than Goofy. One Disney Dreamlight Valley fan has recently shared a video of their awkward encounter with the anthropomorphic dog on Twitter. The footage starts with the player casually viewing their collectables in the game's menu. But after exiting the menu and returning to the game, they get a fright when they see Goofy has suddenly appeared right beside them. In fact, the famous Disney character is now so close that his nose is touching the top of their character's head. Someone really ought to have a word with Goofy about the importance of respecting people's personal space.

dreamlight valley goofy gave me a fuckin heart attack pic.twitter.com/vYqdsYFttDSeptember 8, 2022 See more

And it's not just Goofy who's been acting peculiar; other Disney Dreamlight Valley characters have been too. Mickey's stalker-like behaviour has turned this laid-back life-sim into more of a horror title. While Donald's unhinged antics, like getting into a full-blown argument with a kitchen cabinet, have led fans to suggest he get some help to solve those anger management issues.

Disney Dreamlight Valley officially launched in early access last week. While fans get to grips with the game, developer Gameloft wasted time announcing the new content they'll have to look forward to, including a Toy Story expansion that will see Woody and Buzz Lightyear added to the mix.

