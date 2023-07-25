How to craft a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4

A Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4 is a particularly rare and powerful item to add to your inventory, as it allows you to spawn an Elite Enemy at the end of a Malignant Tunnel that will drop a Wrathful Heart, which in turn provides Super powers when socketed into jewelry. Unlike the three standard types of Diablo 4 Malignant Invoker, it's not possible to directly craft a Wrathful Invoker from Cormond's Workbench, so instead you'll need to rely on luck to track down one of these scarce items in Diablo 4. If you're trying to get a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4, then here's everything you need to know.

How to get a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To get a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4, you need to visit Cormond's Workbench so you can perform Malignant Research. The main workbench is found to the southwest of Ked Bardu in Dry Steppes, though there is another one in the Fractured Peaks capital Kyovashad just to the west side of the waypoint. Interact with a workbench to bring up the Craft menu, where you can make a Brutal, Devious, or Vicious Malignant Invoker, but no option for a Wrathful Invoker...

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

That's because the only way to get a Wrathful Invoker in Diablo 4 is to craft an Uncertain Invoker, found under the Crafted Cache heading, and this only offers a random chance of yielding a Wrathful Invoker instead of one of the three common variants. To craft an Uncertain Invoker, you'll need to spend the following materials that are harvested from defeating Malignant enemies and salvaging Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts:

40 x Brutal Malignant Ichor

40 x Vicious Malignant Ichor

40 x Devious Malignant Ichor

Unfortunately there isn't a way of improving your odds for getting a Wrathful Invoker, so you're in the hands of the RNG gods with this one. If it's ultimately a Wrathful Heart that you're after then you can craft an Uncertain Heart in the same menu for half of the material cost, though if you do obtain a Wrathful Heart this way it won't be as powerful as one gained by using a Wrathful Invoker.

