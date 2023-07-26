How to craft an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

The Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4 is a particularly powerful item obtained from The Cold Hard Truth storyline quest, as it's used to summon the main boss of the Season of the Malignant so you can farm increasingly rare resources from them. Unlike the general Diablo 4 Malignant Invokers and the rarer Diablo 4 Wrathful Invoker, you won't be able to access the Invoker of Varshan until you've completed the new Season 1 questline, though when you do find it you'll be setting yourself up for even tougher boss battles in Diablo 4. If you want to get an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4 and upgrade it to its Foul and Tormented counterparts, then here's the process to follow.

How to get an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4

To get an Invoker of Varshan in Diablo 4, you need to work your way through the storyline in the Season of the Malignant until you reach the The Cold Hard Truth quest. This will lead you to a particular Malignant Tunnel where a fight with Varshan, The Consumed seasonal boss awaits, then once you've defeated them (and finished the overall questline) you'll collect a cache from Cormond that includes the recipe for the Invoker of Varshan. Activate that to add it to your repertoire, after which you'll find it in the Malignant Invoker section of Cormond's Workbench and you can craft it with the following materials:

Invoker of Varshan recipe

1 x Brutal Malignant Invoker

1 x Vicious Malignant Invoker

1 x Devious Malignant Invoker

1 x Demon's Heart

Now you have the Invoker of Varshan, you can use it on further battles with the boss to collect increasingly powerful Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts. To do this, you need to head into one of the Malignant Tunnels and clear the dungeon to find a door leading to a boss Outgrowth – players have reported regular success with this in The Boiling Wound Malignant Tunnel, marked on the map above. Use the Invoker of Varshan on this growth to summon an Echo of Varshan, then defeat the boss again to collect the recipe for the Foul Invoker of Varshan. Craft this at Cormond's Workbench with the following materials:

Foul Invoker of Varshan recipe

1 x Invoker of Varshan

50 x Sigil Powder

To collect Sigil Powder, you need to earn Nightmare Dungeon sigils by completing Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 3, then convert them to powder by visiting an Occultist vendor. Once you have a Foul Invoker of Varshan, follow the above process in World Tier 3 and use it on the Outgrowth to summon an even tougher version of the boss. Defeat this boss once again and you'll collect the recipe for the Tormented Invoker of Varshan, which is crafted at Cormond's Workbench as follows:

Tormented Invoker of Varshan recipe

1 x Invoker of Varshan

5 x Forgotten Souls

5 x Fiend Roses

You'll need to be on at least World Tier 3 to find Diablo 4 Fiend Roses, while Forgotten Souls can be found during Helltide events. With a Tormented Invoker of Varshan constructed, follow the previous process on World Tier 4 and use it on the Outgrown to summon the highest level Echo of Varshan. Survive that boss encounter, and you'll harvest the best Malignant Hearts available.

