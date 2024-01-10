Diablo 4 season 3 release date officially set for this month

Blizzard has officially confirmed the Diablo 4 Season 3 release date to be January 23, 2024.

The studio has yet to reveal the date in the traditional social media/press release announcement duo, but the Diablo 4 login banner has been updated to read, rather unambiguously: "Next season begins January 23, 2024."

That date lines up with what we've largely been expecting, seeing as how Diablo 4 Season 2 is set to end on the same date. Still, it's good to have confirmation of an official launch date.

As we're still waiting on a full announcement, we know very little about what Blizzard has in store for Diablo 4's third season. The outgoing Season of Blood introduced a new Vampiric threat after Magistrate Oren's town was attacked by bloodthirsty monsters. Naturally, you were called to help, joining forces with the vampire hunter Erys. The whole Vampire theme came with new powers, items, and seasonal events and questlines, and you can expect something similar - and potentially more - from the next season.

While the meat of Season 3 is still under wraps, we do know it'll change how Helltides work in a pretty significant way. Associate game director Joseph Piepiora explained during December's Diablo 4 Campfire Chat that, starting with season 3, Helltides will run for 55 minutes out of each hour, leaving just five minutes between events. Then there's the addition of The Gauntlet, a new World Tier 4 dungeon, and a seasonal realm-exclusive dungeon we'll hopefully learn more about soon.

Maybe season 3 will convince this Diablo 4 player to return from retirement after they spent an entire month and 800 runs grinding all seven of the action-RPGs rarest items.