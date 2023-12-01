As Diablo 4 fans celebrate Helltide changes, senior devs thank players: "When you have a game that no-one cares about, you just don't get any feedback"

In the latest Diablo 4 Campfire Chat, game director Joe Shely, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and director of community Adam Fletcher discussed the changes coming to Helltide and thanked the community for its support so far.

As revealed by Piepiora, in Season 3, Helltides will be up for 55 minutes every hour with only a 5-minute break between events. This, as the developer explains, will make it much easier to obtain Forgotten Souls and other Helltide trinkets and was brought about as a result of the positive response to Season 2's Blood Harvest.

Over on the Diablo 4 subreddit, players are, as you might expect, thrilled by the move. "Best change they could've made," GDeezy0115 says. "They're actually listening. Well done D4 team." Nyksiko comments, "I love this and have been requesting [it] since season 2 started."

Others, such as Diablo 4 fan EnvironmentalBus9713, are hoping that this isn't the only leaf taken out of Blood Harvest's book. "This is something I can get behind," they write in a separate post. "It would be great if it had mob density similar to the Vampire Zones."

Elsewhere during the Campfire Chat, Shely took the opportunity to reflect on the time since the game's release and thank fans for their support. "The campaign in Diablo 4, we're really proud of the work we did there, it was really cool for players to experience that and share in it," he says.

The developer also showed his gratitude for the feedback provided so far, particularly in relation to Diablo 4's first season, and asks that players continue to give feedback to enable the team to make the best game possible. "We got tonnes of feedback on Season 1," he recalls. "It was a real learning experience for us [...], but one of the things that I want to point out here is that it's incredibly valuable for us to have players that are passionate about the game because that's how we get the opportunity to make changes to it.

"When you have a game that no one cares about, you just don't get any feedback about how it can be better, and one of the reasons we've been able to do all of the things that we've been able to do [...] is because of all of your feedback, so please continue to give us feedback about all the things you don't like in the game, and all the things you like."

After what Shely describes as a "long" and "exciting" year, he says that the team at Blizzard is "really excited" for Season 3 and the future. "We've got so much stuff to bring to Diablo 4, so we hope you'll join us for that."

With Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft, Blizzard wants to "pay more attention to what players want, and deliver on that more consistently".