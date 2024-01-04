Diablo 4 player announces 'retirement' after spending an entire month and 800 runs grinding all 7 of the action-RPGs rarest items

A Diablo 4 player spent an entire month grinding for every ultra-rare item in the game, and now they're 'retiring.'

That player would be the one depicted just below, taking to the Diablo 4 subreddit to bask in the glory of having obtained every Ancestral Unique item in Blizzard's action-RPG. For those unfamiliar, the Ancestral Unique items are at the very pinnacle of the rarity scale in Diablo 4, so no wonder this player spent one month straight grinding for all seven of them.

The full list of items include the Andariel's Visage helmet, Harlequin Crest helmet, Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander staff, The Grandfather two-handed sword, Doombringer sword, Ring of Starless Skies, and Melted Heart of Selig amulet. That's every single ultra-rare item Blizzard has added to Diablo 4 to date, after months of post-launch support.

The 'runs' the player is referring to there, of which they did 800, could either be Helltide Events or Nightmare Dungeons. Considering the nature of how one 'runs' through Dungeons, we're personally betting its the latter of the two extreme endgame-level activities. Oh, and they also needed to be playing on World Tier 4, the most difficult World Tier in all of Diablo 4.

Seven items in 800 runs means this player got a drop rate of roughly 0.00875%, which is pretty disheartening for other treasure hunters out there. Back in October, one player determined the Uber Unique drop rate was just 2% when confronting Season 2 boss Uber Duriel, but this new statistic makes the drop rates for Ancestral Unique items look downright cruel.

