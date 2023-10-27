Diablo 4 players down endgame boss 540 times to discover you've got a 2% chance of getting one of the RPG's sought-after Uber Uniques

Diablo 4 players have defeated an endgame boss hundreds of times to learn what it takes to bag a highly sought-after Uber Unique.

When Diablo 4 launched, Uber Uniques, the game's most powerful items, were so rare that many refused to believe they actually existed. With Season 2, Blizzard has implemented changes that make obtaining them more feasible, including adding a new boss, Uber Duriel, who can drop them.

With the launch of Season 2, streamer and Diablo 4 player Rob2628 has been tirelessly farming Uber Duriel to figure out what the chances are that he'll cough up an Uber Unique.

As Rob2628 explains in the video below, he and his group defeated the boss a total of 540 times. Playing as a party of 4, they had 2,160 chances for the loot to drop, and in total, they managed to obtain 43 Uber Uniques between them. According to these figures, that's a 1.99% chance of getting an Uber Unique from Uber Duriel.

"One in every 51 should give you an Uber Unique, on average", Rob2628 explains. "Obviously, you can be very lucky and get one the first run, or you can be very unlucky and don't get one in 100 plus runs."

Using the Harlequin Crest, the most prized of these ultra-rare items, as an example, Rob2628 estimates that getting your hands on it would take around 300 runs. "Again, this is not guaranteed," Rob2628 warns. "It might happen the first run. It might not happen in 1,000 runs, but you have to kill Duriel 300 times on average to get your hands on a Shako."

Fortunately, this may be closer to 250 with other classes, such as the Sorcerer, Druid, and Rogue, as these have fewer Uber Uniques in their loot table.

Duriel certainly lessens the grind for Uber Uniques considerably, but you're still going to have to defeat the baddie a heck of a lot of times if you want to pocket that precious loot.

Elsewhere, Blizzard's president really wants you to know that Diablo 4 loot is good now.