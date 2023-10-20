Blizzard's president really wants you to know that Diablo 4 loot is good now

By Anne-Marie Ostler
published

Mike Ybarra can't stop talking about Season 2's "insane" loot drops

Diablo 4
(Image credit: Blizzard )

Diablo 4's loot is good now, and Blizzard's president really wants you to know it.

Since Diablo 4's launch earlier this year, fans have found the loot in the action-RPG to be rather lacklustre. As one recently put it, "you feel like a professional trash-sifter more than an adventurer." Having listened to player feedback, Blizzard has implemented changes to Diablo 4 Season 2, aka the Season of Blood, to make loot much more rewarding.

Over on Twitter, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra sang the praises of the new system, saying, "the loot drops in Diablo 4 Season 2 = pretty insane. Definitely check out the new Blood Harvest zones and spawn those bosses who drop tons of loot." In a separate tweet, he explains that loot now scales by monster level. "Basically every level you gain, new and better loot is available. No more hitting level 60 and getting the 'same' stuff all the way to 100."

Seemingly concerned that players might not have gotten the message that loot is now good, Ybarra again took to Twitter a couple of hours later to really drive the point home. 

See more

Those improved drop rates already appear to be paying off, as one Diablo 4 player managed to snag an Uber Unique mere hours after Season 2's arrival. The new season also saw Sorcerers, largely deemed the game's worst class, get a 400% buff and significantly boost the rate at which you gain levels. According to Blizzard, you can get to level 100 "40% faster" compared to Season 1. On top of that, the developer is promising that quality-of-life changes will be added at various points throughout the season, not just at the beginning.

Diablo 4 recently launched to mixed Steam reviews despite selling very well.

Anne-Marie Ostler
Anne-Marie Ostler
Freelance Writer

Originally from Ireland, I moved to the UK in 2014 to pursue a Games Journalism and PR degree at Staffordshire University. Following that, I've freelanced for GamesMaster, Games TM, Official PlayStation Magazine and, more recently, Play and GamesRadar+. My love of gaming sprang from successfully defeating that first Goomba in Super Mario Bros on the NES. These days, PlayStation is my jam. When not gaming or writing, I can usually be found scouring the internet for anything Tomb Raider related to add to my out of control memorabilia collection.