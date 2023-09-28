Blizzard confirms Diablo 4 quality of life changes are coming throughout season 2, not just at the start

Blizzard has clarified language from a recent Diablo 4 blog that was misleading some players into thinking there would be no quality of life changes at the start of Season 2.

Diablo 4 community manager Adam Fletcher took to Reddit to confirm that quality of life updates will be added at the start of Season 2 and at various point throughout the season.

"I will say we have a significant amount of changes coming at the start of the season and we will be talking about that on October 4th," Fletcher said. "But we are also committing to a bunch more in subsequent updates all throughout Season 2 as well and will share the first one of those on October 10th with that stream and more at BlizzCon."

The dates mentioned by Fletcher there are dual livestreams breaking down all of the new features coming to Diablo 4 Season 2, titled Season of Blood. We already know the new season will introduce a new questline where you take on vampiric powers and team up with a vampire hunter. There will be five "new and returning" endgame bosses, renown updates, gem and stash storage changes, tweaks to resistance and status effects, and presumably an updated Diablo 4 battle pass.

There's still a lot we don't know about the new season, including precisely what will be included in the aforementioned quality of life updates, so definitely tune in to the livestreams and keep tabs on our coverage for the full story.

If it's been a while since you last pillaged Sanctuary, it might not be a bad idea to check out these clutch Diablo 4 tips before jumping in.