Diablo 4 player solos level 100 Nightmare Dungeon with the worst class while under-leveled

A Diablo 4 player has managed to clear a top-end dungeon using the least impressive class in the game, and what's more, they did it while being under-leveled.

Having started out as the go-to class in Diablo 4, Sorcerers have since become known as the worst class in Blizzard's latest action RPG. And that was before the recent patch which saw the already unpopular calls hit with a wave of nerfs. Still, some have chosen to stick with the Sorcerer, including Diablo 4 player wunthr, who recently completed a Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon at level 91.

"World first? Lol probably not," wunthr joked in a post on the Diablo 4 subreddit. "But was a fun journey to get here." The player says they wanted to share their victory to combat the "'Sorcerer is dead' sentiment," adding that a Sorcerer with Glacial Aspect "might be the strongest in the game!"

The player shared proof of their victory on YouTube. The footage shows them battling the Drowned Seahag in Mariner's Refuge before being crowned Nightmare Grandmaster. If you're curious as to what gear and abilities got them past the finish line, the very end of the video gives you a quick rundown.

wunthr also says that Blizzard recently nerfing the difficulty of Nightmare Dungeons "obviously helped," but pointed out that they were still at a significant disadvantage. "I am missing an entire glyph slot in my build that I'll unlock soon. I have a less than half efficient glacial aspect, missing a potential 300-400 damage on it. That is a dumb amount of scaling still on the table."

Hotfix 3 for Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0 saw the difficulty of Nightmare Dungeons reduced to make them easier for a wider array of classes and builds to complete. "Roughly where you are with a Nightmare Dungeon tier 70, that's kind of actually where we want the difficulty to be for a tier 100 as players are going through the experience," associate game director Joe Piepiora explained. "So there's still a thing to push for, but it's more reasonable."

Check out our Diablo 4 Sorcerer build guide to get the best out of the spellcasting class.