Diablo 4 player makes an infinite jumping build, turning their Barbarian into more of a Hulk

One Diablo 4 player has turned their Barbarian character into something that resembles a smashing Hulk; a fighter that can endlessly leap and stomp through enemies. Either way, it looks fun as hell.

YouTuber Tangent released a tutorial for their infinite Leapquake build which makes the cooldown for your Leap ability nearly non-existent, as you can see from the Tweet below. That means you can avoid damage almost the entire time that you’re in the air, while also dealing a bunch of damage to a wide area of enemies. Leapquake definitely looks like a frantic and fun build to experiment with.

My infinite Leapquake build is starting to pop off!Instant CDR of leap is already amazing fun.Shrines just make it FASTER! #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/eJHEKYaDJqJune 26, 2023 See more

Tangent’s Leapquake build tutorial runs down everything you need for Leap to come off cooldown instantly. First up is the Ring Of Giant Stride which reduces the Leap ability’s cooldown by 5 seconds every time you hit an enemy, shaving off a maximum of 9 seconds once you stack the effect.

Next up is the Perpetual Stomping enchantment placed on the Barbarian’s boots. The enchantment instantly resets Leap’s cooldown timer once you damage an enemy with the Kick or Ground Stomp abilities, although kicking demons about is usually the cooler option. To make your Leaps extra deadly, you should also place the Veteran’s Brawler enhancement on one of your weapons, as each time a core skill damages an enemy, your next Leap will deal up to 600% more damage. Those are all of the essentials, but you should check out the full video to maximise your damage and add extra buffs to your build.

The Leapquake build seems ideal for dealing with large crowds of enemies, as well as single bosses since you’ll effectively be coming at them from every angle. To be fair, though, some other Diablo players have defeated World Bosses in 3 seconds. So there’s always a better build to grind for. In the meantime, you can look forward to the game’s Season 1 start date next week.

Otherwise, you can check out our list of the other best RPGs right now.