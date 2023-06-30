Diablo 4 players manage to slay a World Boss in only 3 seconds

It took a group of Diablo 4 players only a few seconds to destroy one of the game's World Bosses.

Players of Blizzard's action-RPG have managed to annihilate Wandering Death, a World Tier 4 boss, in just three seconds. The battle, initially shared on the Diablo 4 subreddit, shows the group of proficient fighters immediately begin wailing on the baddie as soon as he spawns. He's no match for their forceful physical attacks and powerful spells, and his health bar, which is full at eight seconds into the video, is completely empty by the time we get to 11 seconds.

There's so much going on at once, and it's all over so fast that it's hard to tell exactly what happened or who struck the killing blow. You can check out this chaotic and abrupt encounter for yourself below.

It's not been a good week for Wandering Death, as on Wednesday, another group of high-level Diablo 4 players took him down in only 15 seconds. Moreover, other players on the Diablo 4 subreddit have regularly been witnessing this and other World Bosses getting felled extremely fast. "The last four kills I've been a part of have ended in under five seconds, no joke," said one user. "So far, it seems like if there's at least one person over level 90, the poor things don't stand a chance."

This has led to some Diablo 4 players calling for Blizzard to buff World Bosses and have them drop better loot when defeated. "World bosses are an absolute joke", one wrote on Twitter. "Buff 'em," commented another. A third said, "Quickest run for me is 35 seconds. The loot is bad anyway. Not even worth doing them."

We'll have to wait and see whether Blizzard acts on this and turns them into absolute powerhouses in the future.

Meanwhile, our own Ali Jones is 30 hours into Diablo 4 and has only just realized you can upgrade potions.