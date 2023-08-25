Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3 notes are dropping today before the update launches next week

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.3 notes will drop later today, on August 25, with the full patch following next week.

Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher announces that patch notes for update 1.1.3 will hit today. You can expect the patch notes to arrive at some point in the morning on West Coast time, which equates to late afternoon for European players.

We have patch notes for 1.1.3 hitting tomorrow morning (California time). This patch will be released next week. #DiabloIVAugust 25, 2023 See more

As for what's actually in this patch 1.1.3, there are no clues provided from Fletcher this time around. Earlier this month, though, Diablo 4 patch 1.1.12 dropped, which sadly made a fix that rendered a multiplayer XP exploit via Nightmare Dungeons effectively dead and gone.

Elsewhere, though, Fletcher reveals that a new 'Campfire' stream from Blizzard will be coming "very soon." For the unfamiliar, these are livestreams in which lead Diablo 4 developers address community concerns and questions surrounding updates, as well as provide a look at what future content and updates could look like for Diablo 4 over the coming weeks.

Not this one. But we have some plans going for one very soon.August 25, 2023 See more

It looks like Blizzard is already acting on its desire for better feedback and communication with the Diablo 4 player base. In our new Diablo 4 interview with Rod Fergusson earlier this week from Gamescom 2023, the general manager said Blizzard needed to get better at both communicating with its player base, as well as managing player expectations ahead of new updates both big and small.

Blizzard just announced Diablo 4 Season 2, slated to launch later this year on October 17, just in time for Halloween. The new season goes big on bosses with five new endgame monstrosities to fell, but it's crucially getting rid of one of the worst XP grinds around renown, which should be great news for millions of Diablo 4 players out there.

Elsewhere in our interviews with Blizzard, a Diablo 4 lead explained how new seasons would differ from Diablo 3 and Diablo 2 Resurrected.