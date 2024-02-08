Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event and rewards explained

The Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event is running for a limited time to celebrate Lunar New Year, and players can take part in either the Seasonal or Eternal Realm. During the event you'll see special Lunar Shrines appear around Sanctuary, and once activated they'll provide additional buffs while also letting you earn Ancestors Favor that can be used to unlock various themed rewards. You have until February 20 to reach the top Tier of Ancestral Favour and claim all of the event rewards, so here's what you need to know about the Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4.

How to start the Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To start the Lunar Awakening event in Diablo 4, you need to head to the town of Ked Bardu, found on the west side of the Dry Steppes region – if you've already explored that area then you should have unlocked a waypoint to fast travel there directly. Once in the town, go to the northwest end and talk to Ying-Yue, leader of the Lunar Night Market, who will explain what's currently happening in Sanctuary. You can then head out into the world in search of Lunar Shrines to earn Ancestor's Favor.

How to earn Ancestor's Favor from Lunar Shrines in Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

As you travel around the open world areas, be on the lookout for Lunar Shrines that are exclusive to the Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening event. These can be distinguished from regular shrines as they are topped with a Dragon head, and on the map they display a purple star above the standard icon. When you find one, interact with it to begin an event then slay all of the Spirits that spawn in to complete it. Not only will they drop plenty of gold and items, but you'll also earn Ancestor's Favor that is used to unlock themed rewards. I couldn't see a way to track your current level of Ancestor's Favor, but each time you reach a new Tier you'll see a message appear stating that "Ying-Yue has New Rewards available" followed by confirmation of your "Ancestral Favor Upgraded" and new tier level. When you see this, return to Ying-Yue in Ked Bardu to collect your rewards.

Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening rewards

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To claim Diablo 4 Lunar Awakening rewards, speak to Ying-Yue in Ked Bardu then select the option "How are the ancestors feeling about me lately?" to bring up the Ancestral Favor menu. This shows your current Tier and progress, while underneath you can claim rewards for any Tiers you've completed.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There are ten Ancestral Favor Tiers in total, which unlock the following rewards to be claimed from Ying-Yue as you complete them:

10,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache 25,000 Gold + Lunar Scepter wand cosmetic 50,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache 75,000 Gold + The Dragon's Courage two-handed axe cosmetic 100,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache 125,000 Gold + Moonshot Bow bow cosmetic 150,000 Gold + Greater Awakened Spoils cache 200,000 Gold + The Dragon's Tapestry body marking 250,000 Gold + The Moon's Bounty mount trophy cosmetic 300,000 Gold + Moonborn Stallion mount

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There are also a selection of Lunar Awakening themed cosmetics available from Tejal's in-game shop, which can be purchased with Platinum:

Beast of the Lonely Moon (Druid armor)

Dancer of the Lonely Moon (Rogue armor)

Dragon of the Lonely Moon (Mount armor)

Knight of the Lonely Moon (Barbarian armor)

Scholar of the Lonely Moon (Sorcerer armor)

Shade of the Lonely Moon (Necromancer armor)

