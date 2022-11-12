Diablo 4 gives players the chance to "not pursue the story for a while"

Blizzard may be refreshing Diablo's formula by introducing an open world in Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) that "allows for non-linearity", but according to general manager Rod Fergusson, that doesn't mean it'll be anything like Breath of the Wild.

"One of the concerns about putting 'open world' in a big neon sign and flashing that sign is that people have that notion of Breath of the Wild, 'oh, it’s completely organic and I can go anywhere and do anything'," Fergusson recently told IGN (opens in new tab) (via NME (opens in new tab)).

"That's not really our story. Our story allows for non-linearity, but there is a story – we wanted to have a beginning, middle, and end.

"You can actually not pursue the story for a while, that's the nice thing about the open world," Fergusson added.

"There's a lot of side quests, a lot of things you can do that aren’t on the golden path."

That's not to say that the game isn't ambitious, however; according to Fergusson, Blizzard "actually had so much stuff [going on in the world] that getting through it on a mount was challenging".

If recent reports are true, the highly-anticipated RPG will reportedly open up for pre-orders next month, launch in early access in February, and be fully released in April 2023 (opens in new tab). It's thought the full Diablo 4 details will be confirmed at the upcoming The Game Awards, which is set for December 8.

Is it a certainty? Certainly not. But it all sounds perfectly possible, not least because the RPG is already in ( leaky (opens in new tab)) closed beta testing, so an early access release is the next logical step, of course.

Did you read that Diablo 4 players can look forward to a game that just keeps on giving, with Fergusson saying that there will be "thousands of hours" of fun (opens in new tab) to be had?