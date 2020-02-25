Destiny 2 Sturm: How to get the Sturm Exotic Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Sturm Exotic largely fell off after the game returned to the traditional primary-special weapon system, but thanks to a buff in Year 2, it's still one of the strongest and most satisfying primary weapons around. This hand cannon comes paired with the Drang sidearm, and kills with one power up the other. You can store up to 99 souped-up shots in Sturm's magazine by getting kills with Drang, and now that sidearms have been buffed as well, that's actually a viable tactic in many activities. Sturm and Drang aren't going to shred any raid bosses, but they're uniquely relentless and aggressive weapons - perfect for players who love handguns and hate reloading. All that being said, here's how to get Sturm in Destiny 2.

This is a brand new set of weapons for Destiny 2 so it'll be interesting to see how the community uses this new arsenal.

***WARNING: This guide contains story spoilers, so only read on if you've finished the game or don't care about knowing story details***

How to get the Sturm Exotic hand cannon

Complete all the campaign and the follow-up missions on Nessus

Get the the Drang Legendary sidearm

Complete all three Relics of the Golden Age quests

Collect your Sturm

Step 1: Get the Drang legendary hand cannon

Just like the steps you need to take to get the Mida Multi-Tool Exotic, you'll need to get another gun before you can get your Strum. And in this case, it's the Drang.

Once you've completed the main campaign, you'll get a bunch of new quests for each planet. For this exotic, you'll need to focus on Nessus and run through all of the Exodus Black story arc. The last one that you'll need to get through is called My Captain, the reward for which will be your Drang sidearm. You'll need this in order to get the Sturm.

Step 2: Complete the Relics of the Golden Age quest

When you complete the My Captain quest, you'll also get a mission dropped into your kinetic weapons slot called Relics of the Golden Age. To kick this mission off you need to head to the Cryptarch in the Tower, who will then give the Relics of the Golden Age Quest. This has three distinct objectives.

You'll need to decrypt five Legendary and one Exotic engram, and kill 10 Fallen on Nessus using your shiny new Drang. The best way to ensure you've got enough engrams would be to do some Strikes, or level up with the guys on the planets like Failsafe and Devrin.

You can do any of the above while completing other missions, so don't worry about making this your only task when there's plenty to get involved with.

Step 3: Get through the second Relics of the Golden Age quest

Yes, you read that right, there's a Golden Age quest part two that needs your attention before you can get the Sturm. Once you've completed all the objectives for part one, head back to the Cryptarch, who will then send you to Tyra Karn at the Farm.

Your original quest item will gain two new objectives: to defeat multiple Fallen enemies 10 times with the Drang without unloading and then 10 powerful Fallen with the Drang.

It seems that even killing two Fallen without reloading counts, so just keep doing that until you've done 10 lots of two. Powerful Fallen count as any with a yellow healthbar, as long as you personally get that killing shot.

Step 4: Complete the final Relics of the Golden Age quest

Again, once you've done all of that (and probably a few other Adventures, missions and more) head back to Tyra Karn, who has yet another update for your Relics of the Golden Age quest. This one is a bit more involved though as you'll need to complete a new story mission that's popped up on Nessus.

Said mission is, helpfully, also called Relics of the Golden Age. Play through that - you'll need a minimum power level of 140 - and defeat the Servitor boss called Kendricks-7.

Step 5: Nab your Sturm Exotic

Once you've put the killing shot into Kendricks-7, go back to Tyra and you'll earn yourself the Golden Age Engram. Get it decrypted and, finally, you'll have your Sturm. Voila!