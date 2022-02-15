Destiny 2 Exorcist mission bugs are blocking some players from finishing off the season

The Destiny 2 Exorcism mission and quest are currently bugged for many players, putting an anticlimactic note on the end of the season.

Exorcism is set to lead straight up to Destiny 2's long-waited The Witch Queen expansion, ending with a cut-scene that puts the final events in motion. That's what's supposed to happen, anyway - numerous players are reporting on Bungie's official support forum that the cutscene immediately cuts out. Players are also reporting being left without credit for the associated quest, despite completing the mission and receiving loot, and there even seem to be some issues with Triumphs failing to unlock, or taking unusually long to do so.

Bungie said it's investigating reports of the issues in a recent update to the Destiny 2 support Twitter, but it doesn't yet have any fixes to share.

We are currently investigating reports of issues with the Exorcism mission and quest. Players experiencing issues with this mission or quest should report to the Help forum: https://t.co/cOAIctngW4Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for updates.February 15, 2022 See more

In the meantime, Bungie has given fans a lot to look forward to in The Witch Queen's launch trailer , including what may be our first look at its new raid. It also laid its cards on the table by admitting that the first version of the expansion's new glaive weapons were simply too powerful and broke the game - hopefully they still break it just a little as a launch-window treat.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide | Destiny 2 Season 15 mods | Destiny 2 Season 15 exotics | Destiny 2 anti cheat | Destiny 2 Witch Queen | Destiny 2 30th Anniversary