Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch livestream has exclusive interviews, gameplay, tips, and more

A Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch livestream is set to take place tomorrow, 12 November.

Starting at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT, the livestream will feature an array of developers, streamers, and journalists revealing the many exciting new features about Destiny 2: Beyond Light, as well as showcasing live gameplay.

Chief among them will be an exclusive interview with Luke Smith, with GamesRadar's very own Leon Hurley chatting to the game director about the latest expansion in Bungie's evolving shooter, which will offer a comprehensive insight into one of Destiny's biggest ever updates.

On top of that, you can also expect a catch-up on the events of Beyond Light from @MyNameIsByf, a community Q&A with Bungie's lead community manager Cozmo, as well as live gameplay with @xHOUNDISHx and @Frank__UK.

You'll be able to watch the stream on twitch.tv/xbox, as well as on GamesRadar tomorrow, so make sure you swing by to catch this packed launch stream.



Destiny 2 players have plenty of reasons to be excited for the game's future at the moment, with the recent launch of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S has given Bungie the opportunity to add in several impressive next-gen features, including the ability to play Crucible at 120 frames per second.

With Destiny 2: Beyond Light launching earlier this week alongside the Xbox Series X and S, we can't wait to see what the new world of Europa will look like on these powerful machines. We'll see you out there, Guardians.



