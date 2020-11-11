Destiny 2 Crucible can run at 120fps on Xbox Series X and PS5

Crucible mode in Destiny 2 can run at 120fps on Xbox Series X and PS5, Bungie has revealed.

As spotted by Verge journalist Tom Warren , the news came during the Xbox launch celebrations stream with Bungie CEO Pete Parsons and head of Xbox Phil Spencer. Parsons talked about Destiny 2: Beyond Light , the latest expansion that released yesterday on November 10, and also got stuck into some gameplay on the Xbox Series X to give you a better look at the new locations and features.

Partway through their play sessions at around the 1:24 mark, Spencer brings up the fact that the gameplay they're showing is running at 60fps, and then goes on to mention Crucible, before Parsons makes the announcement that the PVP mode can run at 120fps on Xbox Series X: "We are announcing today, right now, Crucible at 120fps," Parsons says.

Destiny 2 is set to get a next-gen upgrade on both consoles on December 8. The next-gen version of the game will come with 4K support, as well as a range of upgrades such as faster loading times, a field of view slider, and cross-generation multiplayer.

The rest of the interview is full of fun little tidbits, such as Spencer revealing that he's held team meetings in Destiny, explaining that he'll "use any excuse to play video games" where he can. It also gives you a better look at the expansion, which is set to take Guardians to the icy climbs of Europa to face a new Fallen enemy. Complete with new gear and abilities, it brings about some big changes.

While there's naturally no mention of Crucible on PS5, Warren did another post about the announcement with a rundown of the resolution support for Destiny 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, which reveals that Crubible can run at 120fps on both Xbox Series X and PS5, but not Xbox Series S.

