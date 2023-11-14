Dell's latest Black Friday deals net you a free gift card with Nintendo Switch OLED

Dell's back at it with a Nintendo Switch deal we usually only see over the actual Black Friday weekend. The latest console comes with a free $75 gift card right now, but looking back at previous Black Friday sales, this offer won't last too long.

You're paying the standard $349.99 MSRP but collecting on that free store credit at the same time here, with the digital gift card arriving in your inbox after purchase. Considering Dell also stocks everything from classic Switch games to the Pro Controller and a range of gaming headsets, there's plenty to catch the eye on these shelves.

We usually only see these freebie gift cards when we're already in the thick of Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Being able to grab this offer when there's no concern of running out of time to spend your $75 is particularly impressive. However, if the games on Dell's shelves don't appeal, it's well worth keeping your eye out on an upcoming bundle. Nintendo recently announced that you'll be able to grab a Super Smash Bros. edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED with a copy of the game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for the standard $349.99 from November 19. While the value doesn't quite add up the same (Dell is winning by around $10), that may well be the better option.

Nintendo Switch OLED | $75 Dell gift card | $349.99 at Dell

You've already got a chance to save on a Nintendo Switch OLED if you're just looking for a console and you plan on taking advantage of further Dell Black Friday deals this season. This $75 gift card comes completely free with the console right now and with plenty of accessories and games on the shelves there's a massive range of extras to spend it on. Buy it if: ✅ You want other games and accessories not included in bundles

✅ You will mostly play in handheld mode

✅ You don't want to wait for the next console Don't buy it if: ❌ You mostly play in docked mode Price Check: Walmart: $309.99 | Amazon: $338



Should you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic console, and the best way to play Ninty's collection of Switch games right now. We loved the gorgeous panel up top, and appreciated the boost in battery life as well - though if you're already coming from a standard edition console the upgrade likely won't be entirely worth it. This is, after all, the same device as the previous model - with a few quality of life improvements.

If you're sold on the OLED itself, there could be more Nintendo Switch deals on the way to entice you in a different direction. As mentioned above, Nintendo's own Smash Bros. bundle is on its way. You're not getting the same level of value there as you are here, though. A $75 gift card goes slightly over the cost of the $59.99 game and $7.99 membership. If you're not fussed about Smash Bros. your decision's been made - there are plenty of games to choose from on Dell's site and you can even squeeze the Pro Controller into that price as well.

