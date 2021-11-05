Dell XPS deals offer stunning price drops ahead of Black Friday

Dell's early Black Friday laptop deals are offering some excellent prices on luxury Dell XPS 13 machines right now. That's perfect for anyone after a premium ultrabook experience, but without the budget for the regular $1,000 price points. Two Dell XPS deals have caught our eye today: a $699.99 (was $949.99) touchscreen model, and a $1,099 (was $1,299) configuration boasting a high-end i7 spec.

The cheaper of the two is a particularly rare offer. We just don't see Dell XPS laptop deals going below $700, especially with 11th generation Intel processors under the hood. Not only that, but this model also features a full touchscreen as well, and that usually comes at quite the premium.

However, if you do need more horsepower, the i7 model is also packing some considerable heat in these early Black Friday laptop deals. With 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB RAM, this machine will be capable of far more demanding tasks (and multi-tasking between them), and at $200 off you're getting an excellent price as well, so the value is strong in this one.

You'll find both of these Dell XPS deals just below.

Today's best early Black Friday laptop deals at Dell

Save $250 - The Dell XPS 13 has taken a major price cut at Dell in its latest early Black Friday laptop deals. We very rarely see this 11th gen i5 configuration hitting sub-$700 price points, so we don't expect this limited quantity deal to last long.

Save $200 - If you need a little more power we're also seeing this i7 configuration up for grabs for $200 off. You're upgrading every part of your spec here, though dropping that touchscreen display. There's a 512GB SSD under the hood, with 16GB RAM to boot.

More Dell XPS deals

Of course, plenty of retailers stock Dell XPS deals and we're seeing early Black Friday laptop sales at other stores as well. You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web just below.

