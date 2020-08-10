Take your pick from some great Dell XPS deals that are live at Dell right now

Dell XPS deals are a fine thing if you can get a great one. These are Dell's premium portable machiners and offer an all-in-one, almost 'do-it-all' approach that not many machines can. From creaming through work tasks to easy home use, and even some proper gaming, these laptops can be the complete package. Such is their power and competency, XPS deals are thrown in with Dell's gaming machines, and today's XPS deals can be browsed alongside those also-excellent gaming rigs and laptops. However, we've picked out a few that are highlights for you below.

It can be easy to get lost looking for the best XPS deals when the machines are tossed in with Dell's gaming laptops and Alienware machines, but they are there if you just root around a bit - or let us do the donkey work and check out the few we've highlighted below. From across the XPS deal price spectrum, these machines are all worthy of your attention - even if the latest models will be shouting loudest. And remember, with each new iteration of laptop that's released, the slightly older - but still excellent - models might become that bit cheaper and more bargain-y.

Cutting to the best-value chase, the XPS 13 Touch laptop going for $699.99 is probably the top deal going to get your hands on a shiny new XPS machine. It's a really, genuinely solid home and work 13-inch machine that sports 8GB of RAM, that Infinity Edge touch display, and one of Intel's latest 10th-generation processors

However, if you're after even more 'new-ness'- and power - from your XPS deal, then this new XPS 13 Touch model could be for you. It features an i7 10th-generation Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, and a gorgeous 4K screen. It has $144 off its price tag, taking it down to $1,714.99.

If you have the budget and want one of thee premium portable powerhouses to be gaming-capable too, then the New XPS 15 model with a GTX 1650 graphics card is for you. Alongside that good graphics card, this machine has an i7-10750H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's discounted by $189 and is $1,469.99 right now.

Lastly, if you're after flexibility, then an XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop (which has a $177 discount and offers the brilliance of a slick tablet-laptop combo in premium machine form) is a great match for you. Its design means it can double up as a work and home laptop but also a fun and entertainment based tablet-style machine too. It's now $881.99.

An XPS discount like this is not necessarily a rare thing, but these are great machines from Dell's premium range and that is always a tasty proposition. If you've been eyeing up a machine that offers excellence for home and work use while keeping a slick design and offering great portability, then this might just be your lucky day.

Dell 13 Touch laptop | $908.99 $699.99 at Dell

New Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop | $1,858.99 $1,714.99 at Dell

New Dell XPS 15 laptop | $1,658.99 $1,469.99 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop | $1,008.99 $881.99 at Dell

These machines will serve you very well for whatever home or work use - or even light gaming usage - you throw at them.

However, it's worth considering extra peripherals to adorn your new setup with, particularly if any of these will be your primary work machine from home. Therefore, we recommend thinking about the best gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboard, and the best gaming headset. It's often worth considering gaming gear as extras as the value for money, we think, is better and their quality is very noticeably above budget peripherals. Plus, you know, you can use them for gaming.

