Dell sale slashes prices on cheap monitors for home working and stunning gaming displays too

Getting a new, or extra, cheap monitor right now is a solid purchase: it'll provide a great boost to productivity for those working from home, and if you can get one with good gaming chops too, then you're looking at some awesome levels of value. Happily, monitor sales present a great opportunity to pick them up cheap. So, if you're working from home more often or need another panel for a multi-device or multi-screen setup, then there are a good few on sale over at Dell today.

Given the general price trends of gaming gear and tech right now - a decline, broadly speaking - and their general high quality, modern monitors are great for everyday use, creative use and work use, as well as for playing games. Their versatility in offering excellent, sharp picture quality, great contrasts, and exquisite colors from the deepest blacks to the brightest whites means the best gaming monitors and their relatives are often the best starting point for everyone nowadays. However, the range is massive and if you're looking for something cheap and cheerful then that's very possible too.

Anyway, highlights of this Dell sale include the very reasonable Alienware AW2518H - a really fine, premium gaming monitor that has a great picture quality and color range for whatever it is used for - which currently has $175 off; a great model in the Dell S3220DGF - discounted by $150 - which offers a solid, curved panel perfect for everyday use and games; and for those looking to bag a great bargain on a quality monitor without busting the bank, the Dell SE2419H monitor is a pocket rocket that will serve you well for only $150 right now. To complete the set, however, we've also highlighted a 4K offering below: the ultra-crisp Dell U2720Q is down to a great price of $579.99.

Cheap monitor deals

Alienware AW2518H monitor | $534.99 at Dell (save $175)

This is good value for a premium 25-inch gaming monitor and perfect for those looking for one of the best going from Dell and Alienware. It's got great gaming chops and a terrific standard of picture quality. You can save a massive $475 on the AW3420W monitor too but that is a pricey beast still.View Deal

Dell U2720Q 4K monitor | $579.99 at Dell (save $140)

For those looking for the best quality and highest resolution available, then this ultra quality monitor is for you. And with 140 bucks off its list price, it offers pretty great value too - ideal for creatives at home particularly.View Deal

