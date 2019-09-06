Death Stranding will show a total of 80 minutes of gameplay at Tokyo Game Show 2019

Kojima Productions' official Twitter account has revealed a total of 80 minutes of Death Stranding gameplay will be shown at the Tokyo Game Show 2019.

The tweet states that 50 minutes of footage will be shown on September 12, followed by 30 minutes of gameplay on September 14, and finally a “voice actors session” closing out the event on September 15. Hideo Kojima is said to be in attendance throughout all three stage shows.

At the #DeathStranding Live Stages, for Sept 12th we will have about 50 mins of content, and for Sept 14th about 30 mins. For Sept 15th, members of the Japanese VO cast will be joining us, and our dear Hideo Kojima will be there too for all the stages! https://t.co/pVb97rZDJzSeptember 6, 2019

Tokyo Game Show 2019 is set to start on September 12 and will run until September 15, showcasing a whole host of upcoming games. We recently learned Death Stranding would be shown thanks to the official Japanese blog for PlayStation, which confirmed its line-up at the show. Alongside Kojima Productions adventures with Norman Reedus, other big upcoming releases including Nioh 2, the Final Fantasy 7 remake, and Yakuza 7 will be making an appearance.

In recent months we've steadily seen more gameplay of Death Stranding. It's hard to forget the gameplay shown during Gamescom 2019 that saw Sam (aka Norman Reedius) pee on a mushroom, take a nap, and rock the baby known as BB back to sleep after he took a tumble down a hill. Kojima teased that the helping of footage shown at Gamescom was only just a small taster of what's to come.

Given what's been shown so far, what's yet to be revealed really is anyone's guess, but a total of 80 minutes across two separate shows is quite a substantial amount of play time. With the release date of November 8 getting ever closer, this could very well be the last big appearance Death Stranding makes before launch.

