Death Stranding, Project Resistance, and more confirmed for PlayStation's Tokyo Game Show 2019 stage

Tokyo Game Show begins next week, and PlayStation's bringing a lineup of games that should be worth turning the subtitles on. The Japanese PlayStation Blog has a list of all the currently confirmed games for Tokyo Game Show 2019, including the headliners for the PlayStation Presents Live Show. Though it isn't tipping its hand about any surprises yet, it is teasing some big known quantities. Here are the Live Show games Sony has announced so far.

As a few highlights, Project Resistance is that four-player co-op Resident Evil game for which Capcom's recruiting playtesters . We only know that because of leaks, so an official look at the game on the Sony stage should be informative. Yakuza 7 was unveiled last week, and it will be interesting to see more of its new turn-based approach to the series' trademark street brawling. Gran Turismo Sport is coming up on its second anniversary, so we may get a look at some last pieces of DLC.

Among all those games announced games, Death Stranding remains a standout. Though we saw a lot of it just a few weeks ago, Hideo Kojima teased that the Death Stranding Gamescom gameplay was just a small portion of what would follow at Tokyo Game Show. This is likely to be the last big exhibition for Death Stranding - unless it blows out Paris Games Week just days ahead of its November 8 release date - so I'm expecting big things.

You can check out Gematsu for the translated list of every game that PlayStation will bring to its TGS booth in playable or trailer form, with more than 60 in all - and those are just the ones that have already been confirmed.