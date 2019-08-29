Capcom’s 4 player co-op Resident Evil game, Project Resistance, leaks ahead of next month's reveal

***UPDATE***

Leaked screenshots have surfaced for Project Resistance via the game's own thumbnails for its upcoming trailer on YouTube, showcasing several unknown characters fighting against off-screen enemies together.

An industry insider, AllGamesDelta, has also suggested that Project Resistance is a four-player co-op games set in the Resident Evil universe, which corroborates with what we can see from these images (via PlayStation Universe).

See original story below:

For the last two and a half years, survival horror fans have been waiting for something, anything more to go on for Resident Evil 8, the already confirmed sequel to 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

For the most part, developer and publisher Capcom has stayed silent, but potential news surfaced when select RE Ambassadors were invited to a closed Resident Evil playtest for "a new game in early development" in the landmark horror series.

Today, Capcom has indeed announced that a new Resident Evil game is on the way, and all will be revealed on September 9 at 2AM PT/5AM ET/10 AM BST with a first teaser trailer for the title streamed live from its own very website here.

The new game, currently entitled Project Resistance (emphasis on the "Re"), will also be playable at this year's Tokyo Game Show from September 9 - 15, with a variety of live gameplay demos also scheduled to be streamed online throughout that week (you can find the full itinerary here).

While some are speculating that Project Resistance is indeed Resident Evil 8, many are cautiously anticipating another multiplayer spin-off in the vein of 2015's Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps, but a domain for ResidentEvilOutbreak.com seems to have been recently swooped up by Capcom in recent weeks.

With that in mind, there's a good chance we could be getting another remake following the success of Resident Evil 2 Remake earlier this year, or perhaps it's something completely different entirely. Either way, Project Resistance is releasing for PC, PS4, and Xbox One presumably within the next year or so, and we'll find out everything we want to know about the game very soon.

For more, check out the best horror games to play right now, or watch our Release Radar video below for a guide to everything else out this week.