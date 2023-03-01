First Dead Ringers teaser offers up Blondie, babies, blood, and a double dose of Rachel Weisz

Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser for Dead Ringers, its upcoming reboot of David Cronenberg's body-horror flick of the same name – and while it's super brief, we can still get a taste of how slick and sinister the series is going to be.

The Heart of Glass-set clip, which you can watch above, introduces Rachel Weisz's Beverly and Elliot Mantle, identical twin sisters who work at a successful OBGYN clinic together. Look closely and you'll see that the character on the left, be it Beverly or Elliot, is pregnant while the character on the right has blood splattered all over her face.

"Radicalism often starts with something small," one of them says via voiceover as the promo cuts to another scene of the pair staring down at a newborn. Elsewhere, the show's Twitter account shared a poster, too, which features Weisz in elaborate bright red scrubs, which is a direct reference to Cronenberg's mind-bending original.

Ladies in red. Stream #DeadRingers on April 21, only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/h29p5186aiFebruary 28, 2023 See more

Much like in the original 1989 thriller, the six-episode remake sees tensions between the co-dependent duo (portrayed previously by Jeremy Irons) boil over when outgoing Elliot and meek Beverly, who often sneakily share sexual partners, fall hard for the same woman; an actress named Genevieve (Britne Oldford). Then, when the mysterious new crush inadvertently deceives them, each find themselves pushed to madness.

Written by The Wonder scribe Alice Birch, the adaptation also stars Kevin Anton (Gotham), Michael Chernus (Severance), Jeremy Shamos (Better Call Saul), Emily Meade (Boardwalk Empire), Poppy Liu (Hacks), and Jennifer Ehle.

Dead Ringers is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 21.