Dead Island 2 delayed "just 12 short weeks"

Dead Island 2 has got another delay, and will now release 12 weeks later than planned on April 28, 2023.

Developer Dambuster Studios reassures fans on Twitter that development is "in the final stretch", explaining that the team is taking the time to ensure the game launches in a state the team is proud of.

"The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us, and we are as disappointed as you undoubtedly are," the studio says. "The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now; we’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch. For those who’ve been waiting for years, thank you for hanging in there with us."

Dambuster goes on to share that new Dead Island 2 gameplay will be shown off soon, with a new trailer set to be showcased on December 6. You’ll be able to catch it on Twitch (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), and the official website. (opens in new tab)

The delay is just 12 short weeks and development is on the final straight now. The new release date for Dead Island 2 will be April 28th 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/Vf1NARTECoNovember 17, 2022 See more

Dead Island 2 was most recently pencilled in to release on February 3, 2023, though it has been delayed several times since being unveiled back in 2014. Part of the long development process has involved several studio switches, too, with Yager initially taking on development duties instead of Techland before Sumo Digital stepped in. Dambuster then took over development in 2019 and has been at the helm since.

When it does release, Dead Island 2 looks to be coming to PC through the Epic Games Store and not Steam.